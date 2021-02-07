Drive-by in East Arkansas leaves one dead, another injured

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded on Saturday.

ASP said the incident happened right before 4:390 p.m. on Saturday in Phillips County along U.S. Highway 49.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jimmy Ross, 33, of Lexa, was the driver of a northbound vehicle, and his passenger, Ashanti Jones, 29, were both struck by gunfire as they traveled north near the Monroe County line.

The gunfire came from another vehicle, and the make or model, unknown.

Both Ross and Jones were transported by ambulance to a Stuttgart hospital where Ross was pronounced dead. Jones was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital. A 16-month-old infant traveling with Ross and Jones was not injured.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.