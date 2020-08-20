Dr. Charles Champion, legend in Memphis medicine, turning 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis medical legend is getting ready to celebrate a milestone and family and friends want you to help him celebrate in style.

Dr. Charles Champion is turning 90 years old Thursday.

Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments.

Family and friends are planning a drive-by birthday celebration from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store at 2369 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Details are here.