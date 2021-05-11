Dozens of vehicles, other property recovered from North Highland chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies recovered dozens of vehicle and other stolen property while executing a search warrant at a chop shop on North Highland Street.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, authorities searched 1615 and 1625 North Highland St. on May 5 and located 22 cars, a roll-back wrecker, three trailers, a four wheeler and a forklift.

Authorities said 12 of the vehicles had been stolen from Mississippi, Collierville and Memphis.

Deputies did not say if anyone is facing charges.