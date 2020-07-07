Memphis companies received millions in federal PPP loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of local companies have received federal loans to help stay afloat during the pandemic — in some cases, companies got millions.



More than half a billion dollars in Payment Protection Program loans have gone out to businesses across the country. The money is to help small businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus crisis.

In some cases, it may not have to be paid back.



The Small Business Administration posted the information on its website this week, and a long list of Memphis businesses are among those getting help.



They include law firms, private schools, health care facilities and even Elvis Presley Enterprises.



According to the SBA, Elvis Presley Enterprises got between $2 million and $5 million. The exact amounts of the loans were not recorded.

We contacted the company about how the funds were used, but have not heard back.



Among other Memphis businesses the SBA lists as receiving between $2 million and $5 million.

Royal Furniture on Main Street

Trezevant Episcopal Home

Memphis Goodwill on Stage Road

Freedom Preparatory Academy

Other businesses are reported to have received between $1 million and $2 million, including

St. Agnes Academy/St. Dominic School

United Health Services

Meritan Incorporated

Harding Academy of Memphis

LeMoyne-Owen College

Oak Hall

Nahon Saharovich and Trotz

Glanker Brown

Germantown United Methodist Church is also listed as receiving between $2-5 million, but the church said that’s not correct. They say their loan was for $300,000 and was used to make sure their lay staff could keep their jobs.

Smaller loans were also handed out. The SBA says $350,000 to $1 million went to

Agricenter International

Amro Music

ATC Fitness in Bartlett

Ballet Memphis

Blues City Cafe

Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

Christ United Methodist Church

Smaller loans under $150,000 were also given, but SBA did not list the business names.

The SBA loans will not have to be paid back if businesses meet the criteria of keeping their employees on staff, and if funds are used for eligible expenses.