Dozens of cars vandalized in Cordova; residents say they’re frustrated

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Dozens of cars in Cordova were targeted by thieves early Monday morning, and drivers came to their vehicles to see their windows smashed and items missing from their cars.

Drivers in the Country Hills subdivision say they are frustrated, and they reached out to WREG for help after the break-ins. The break-ins happened off Beaver Trail and Sorghum Mill Drive

Security video shows four accused hooded vandals or the light-colored car in the background.

There is now plastic covering windows on car after car after car. An auto glass repairman in the neighborhood said he is staying busy.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said someone busted my glass out of her door, took her stuff and threw it all over. She said police knocked on her door to let her know what happened.

While she said nothing seems to be missing from her ransacked car, she’s heard of neighbors who said they had purses, wallets and other belongings stolen, and some of the items had sentimental value.

While officers investigate these cases in Cordova, they’re also looking into other vehicle break-ins that happened just after 11 Monday night at a Memphis fire station in Fox Meadows.

Right now it’s unclear if these cases are connected.