Downtown power outage affects WREG Daybreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A power outage in Downtown Memphis forced WREG’s Daybreak off the air early Thursday morning.

The station along with nearby buildings lost power around 5:30 a.m. and made the decision to switch to CBS News program shortly there after.

Power to the downtown area was restored at 6:30 a.m. but the internet at the station and some of our equipment has not been restored. We apologize for the inconvenience and will be back on the air once the problem is fixed.

Morning…notice anything? Yeah. It’s a little dark in here. There’s a big power outage downtown and our station has been affected. If you’re tuned in, we’ve dipped into CBS programming for now. We’ll be back as soon as we can. We appreciate you. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/YCpi8ztQ9n — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) January 14, 2021

🚨POWER OUTAGE: Power outage in the downtown area along with two other spots. Please treat malfunctioning traffic lights as a four way stop. pic.twitter.com/HWeCBafxHJ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) January 14, 2021