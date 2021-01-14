Downtown power outage affects WREG Daybreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A power outage in Downtown Memphis forced WREG’s Daybreak off the air early Thursday morning.
The station along with nearby buildings lost power around 5:30 a.m. and made the decision to switch to CBS News program shortly there after.
Power to the downtown area was restored at 6:30 a.m. but the internet at the station and some of our equipment has not been restored. We apologize for the inconvenience and will be back on the air once the problem is fixed.
For the latest news and weather information, check out WREG.com.
