Downtown Memphis outages leave thousands without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power outages in downtown Memphis left thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers in the dark Thursday evening.

More than 4900 customers were affected by eight outages at one point. The outages were primarily in the downtown area.

MLGW released a statement late Thursday night, saying the outage was caused by an underground network fire that damaged MLGW equipment Thursday afternoon.

This is SUPER scary. What Main Street looks like between Peabody and Union. @MLGW @CityOfMemphis pic.twitter.com/dj0M0fowCX — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 11, 2020

Most of the outages were reported around 6:30 PM Thursday evening.