Downtown Memphis laments what would’ve been Day One of Beale Street Music Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve looked at your calendar, you know the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival would have been kicking off Friday night with — believe it not — no threat of rain.

This is the first time in 44 years that the month of May will take place without any festival events.

Festival organizers still believe some of the biggest acts in music will be taking the stage, but later this year.

For Beale Street and downtown businesses, it seems when it rains it pours. Even when there’s almost picture perfect weather, they can’t seem to catch a financial break.

“I’ve been on Beale Street since 1991 and I said, very rarely has there been a day that didn’t have 20 to 80 percent chance of rain. And I said it would pour,” said Ty Agee, owner of Miss Polly’s Soul City Cafe.

Agee said this year, it’s not rain, but the COVID-19 pandemic that’s soaking their profits.



“It’s been a long time I’ve seen a forecast that’s just beautiful as it will be this weekend, and that makes it a little bit worse.”



The coronavirus pandemic has forced Memphis in May to reschedule the Beale Street Music Fest to October.

Jim Holt, the president and CEO of Memphis in May, says it’s about safety and security first, even it means a financial loss.



“We’re losing $2 million, but the sentiment among our board is MIM isn’t about money, but about celebrating our city, supporting the tourism industry,” Holt said.

Six artists, including the 1975, Liam Gallagher, Louis the Child, Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Lumineers won’t be able to perform this fall due to scheduling conflicts.

But, over 85 percent of the original lineup planned for this weekend have indicated they can work in October, Holt said. Plus, new artists will be announced in June.

Holt says the show will go on.



“We hope to do what we always do and have done for 44 years, and that’s bring people downtown, to Tom Lee Park, the river, to celebrate our city and create memories,” he said.