MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BB King between MLK and Peabody was blocked off to traffic Thursday night as hundreds gathered in front of the FedEx for the Grizzlies 901 Day Bash.

The party was packed with local talent, food, and entertainment to celebrate everything Memphis.

There were performances from Memphis artist 8ball & MJG, Duke Deuce, and Royal Studios House Band.

In the Edge District, a more subdued 901 party included food trucks, ax throwing, and a live performance from Memphis-based singer-songwriter Amy LaVere.

There were similar 901 Day events on Overton Square and at Overton Shell.