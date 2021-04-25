Downtown Memphis church hosts pop-up vaccination shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A downtown church playing host to a pop-up vaccination site on Sunday morning.

Organizers say this offered the chance for the unsheltered to get a shot in the arm. Here in the heart of downtown, those with a heart for giving back are doing just that.

“Oh that’s why we are here. We love these people. These are our neighbors,” Elizabeth Crosby, a volunteer, said.

On any given Sunday, by the dozens those who are unsheltered will make their way here.

“We see about 150 men every single Sunday,” Christine Todd, Calvary Dir. of Community Ministries. said.

So it’s only fitting this has become a sorta one stop shop. Racks of clothes, shoes, and don’t forget the toiletries. It’s all available to those in need.

“We try to live by the mission to make God’s love visible downtown,” Todd said.

If you are curious to see how pouring in love can make a difference, you don’t have to look very far.

“It’s a horrifying feeling, believe me to lose everything,” John Young, a volunteer, said.

Young proudly served our country, before he found himself without a home to call his own.

“I almost lost my military career because of homelessness and drugs, but this place got it back for me,” Young said.

In return, he has volunteered here over the past 19 years, serving up food that rivals any restaurant.

“Those burritos our Chef Mary has made are fabulous,” Todd said.

But now Calvary Episcopal is offering more. With the help of Memphis Fire, vaccine shots are available along with help to fill out documents.

Just as important is the effort to feed the mind, John describes.

“You can actually get used to being out there, then all of a sudden your brain has conditioned you to being out there and you don’t want to make that adjustment to going back to normal life again,” Young said.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Those here at Calvary Episcopal say it’s not enough to know the Golden Rule, but you have to live it.

That includes those who have fallen on hard times.

“Matthew 25: What you do to the least of these, you do to me,” Todd said.

Those with the church say if you want to help you can do so by donating. They are always in need of jeans, blankets, and belts for men.