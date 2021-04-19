Downtown leaders working with Memphis Police after recent crimes leave residents uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime seems to be trending up in Downtown Memphis after several recent incidents, and the consensus from people WREG spoke with Monday is that more police presence is needed.

Saturday night, a deadly shooting took place on South Main Street near Peabody Place. Police have since released suspect photos in what’s believed to be an isolated incident, but it’s still concerning to those who live nearby.

“It was terrible to see that because it’s messing up the energy down here and the vibes down here,” Tramaine Calloway said.

Calloway has lived downtown less than a year, and said crime is making it unpleasant to stay.

A search of the city’s public safety data shows police responded to 122 incidents in the downtown area in the last month, ranging from thefts to assaults to reckless driving.

These are not victimless crimes. A 13-year-old girl was shot along Riverside drive last month.

Jerred Price, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, says he’s working with the North Main police precinct to address everyone’s safety concerns, which will include calling in reinforcements.

“They’re also bringing in two other precincts to bring officers into the downtown area at our request,” Price said.

But he says it’s going to take everyone speaking up when they see something suspicious to turn things around.

“We’ve just got some challenges that we’ve all got to collectively work together to address,” he said.

Price said he spoke with police Monday. They told him they issued 25 citations and made several arrests for drag racing over the weekend.

He’s also working with city leaders to introduce new ordinances to make downtown safer.