Downtown community meets to give input on future of Mud Island Amphitheater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown residents, business owners, and community leaders weighed in on the future of the Mud Island Amphitheater Thursday night.

Nearly two dozen people gathered at the Carolina Watershed bar and restaurant on East Carolina to discuss what the city should do with millions it has set aside to renovate the nearly 40-year-old amphitheater.

Save the Amphitheater Community Engagement Event

“We are here to talk about certain improvements that are absolutely necessary. But also, what does the public want to see done with the money?” said Jerred Price, President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis City Council have allocated $4 million from the Accelerate Memphis plan to make improvements that will allow concerts to return to the Mud Island Amphitheater. According to the Memphis River Parks Partnership, the last concert held there was in 2018.

Mud Island Amphitheater

“Four million dollars should bring it back online as a concert venue,” said Price.

Price said millions more will be needed to make the amphitheater a state-of-the-art facility and fix the Mud Island monorail. Those in attendance said they thought it was important to get the monorail running again and said they were in favor of corporate sponsors.

Monorail to Mud Island

“The impact this would have on our community would be enormous. For our small businesses as well as for our artists,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery. “My commitment here is that the county plays some role to bring this to fruition, which is different. This county commission has now invested in things that traditional the county has not in the past.”

The Downtown Neighborhood Association plans to pass along the information it collected during the meeting to city officials and city and state leaders.