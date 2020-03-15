Downtown bar closes due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Memphis bar is closing its doors in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Earnestine & Hazel’s posted on Facebook Sunday it would be closing its doors effective immediately in order to keep employees and patrons healthy.

As of now, Earnestine & Hazel’s is one of the few businesses voluntarily closing down due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department confirms there are two confirmed cases of the virus in the county and there are 39 total across Tennessee.

City of Memphis leaders announced Sunday community centers and libraries across the city would be closing on Wednesday.