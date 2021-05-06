Doug Emhoff, Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to visit Memphis Thursday

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Biden administration turns its attention to Memphis and the city’s iconic role in the country’s labor movement.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are expected to pay the city a visit. While details of Emhoff’s destination are still under wraps, Walsh is scheduled to top by the Martin Luther King Junior Labor Center downtown.

The building is home to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union behind the famous sanitation strike of 1968.

Emhoff and Walsh have been traveling the country promoting vaccination efforts and the American Jobs and American Families plans.

President Joe Biden says his proposals will help put people back to work. Critics argue that the administration is spending too much money. The two plans alone would cost the country about $4 trillion.

At least two of the workers who participated in the labor strike will be joining Walsh during his visit today. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.