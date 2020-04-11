Double shooting puts two people in the hospital

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are recovering after a shooting in south Memphis Saturday evening.

Police confirmed, on Twitter, it happened just after 5 p.m. on Wilson Street, off East McLemore Avenue.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds at a home and they were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

According to police, both victims are in critical condition.

Investigators do not have any information on a potential suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

