Double shooting puts two people in the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are recovering after a shooting in south Memphis Saturday evening.

Police confirmed, on Twitter, it happened just after 5 p.m. on Wilson Street, off East McLemore Avenue.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds at a home and they were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

At 5:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1157 Wilson Street.



Prelim info – Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2020

According to police, both victims are in critical condition.

Investigators do not have any information on a potential suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

