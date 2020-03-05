Watch Now
WREG Daybreak

Donate, volunteer to help Middle Tennessee relief efforts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are a number of different groups collecting money for the disaster relief fund.

The two listed on the Tennessee Emergency Management website are the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Tennessee.

If you live in Tennessee and would like to volunteer, the agency said you should contact Hands on Nashville or the Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

If you live outside of Tennessee and would like to help, visit National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News