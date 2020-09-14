Domino’s Pizza to raise $100 million in 10 years for St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domino’s Pizza made a major commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The company announced Monday it will raise more than $100 million over the next 10 years for the Memphis-based hospital.

The hospital said it will soon begin construction on a new housing facility for patients and their families. It will be called The Domino’s Village and will be located on North Third Street.

It’s scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

The fundraising efforts will go toward funding the $110 million housing area.