KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About a year after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, international icon Dolly Parton will release her first rock album featuring legends of the genre and more.

Thirty tracks featuring dozens of rock ‘n’ roll music legends comprise the upcoming album by Parton, whose East Tennessee musical roots grew into a flourishing country career over the last six decades. “Rockstar” is slated for release in November.

“Rockstar” was announced this week along with the first single, “World on Fire,” which Parton is expected to perform at Thursday night’s 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Parton, 77, hadn’t released a rock album before in her more than 50 studio albums. She had initially teased the possibility of planning a rock album in early 2022, when she tried to bow out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voting process, saying she was inspired to release a rock album “in the future.”

Inductee Dolly Parton performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Parton later accepted the nomination, was voted in by fans and was inducted in the class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson, Elizabeth Cotten, and Harry Belafonte.

Now, with her first rock album available for pre-order on digital, CD and vinyl, the full tracklist has been made available. The lead original track, “World on Fire” is expected to be available on May 11.

The 30 tracks appear to be an eclectic mix of original and cover songs featuring a wide variety of artists from legendary rock musicians to pop and R&B singers and prominent songwriters.

The entire “Rockstar” album tracklist was shared on Parton’s official website:

“Rockstar” is set for its global release on Friday, Nov. 17.

On Thursday night, Parton will be rocking out her new single, “World on Fire” at the ACM Awards in Texas. She is co-hosting the event with country music legend Garth Brooks and the show will be streamed live on Prime Video.