Dolly Parton the superhero? Icon gets comic book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is getting the comic book treatment.

Parton’s comic book “Female Force: Dolly Parton” will be release on Wednesday, March 31. The 22-page book will talk about Dolly’s life. It is the latest in a string of comics from publishing company TidalWave Comics focused on women who “make an impact around the world.”

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

The comic is written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Ramon Salas. Digital and print versions will be available. A hard cover edition will be offered with cover by artist Dave Ryan. There will also be five collectible retailer exclusive covers.











The five available covers for Female Force: Dolly Parton comic book.

Source: TidalWave Productions

“Writing about Dolly was a joy,” Frizell said. “I’m thrilled with the expressive way the artist visualized the pages. The book feels timeless. Her creativity, philanthropy, and humanity are legendary.”

The “Female Force” series features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists. Previous titles have profiled Mother Teresa, Tina Fey, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand to Cher and Gloria Steinem.