Dolly Parton, music stars team up on song raising funds for breast cancer organization

Five musical superstars have joined forces in the fight against breast cancer, releasing a new song – “PINK”. The new single features Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson – who herself is a breast cancer survivor. This special collaboration benefits Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

PINK features legendary artists from country, pop and R&B. The moving lyrics and vocals provide listeners with hope for a future when no one loses someone they love to breast cancer and “ PINK is just another color.”

Each year breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. alone. Since 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has or will be touched by this disease, whether personally or by someone they love.

“This is such a beautiful song of hope,” said Dolly Parton. “I’m honored to join with these powerful women to help support Susan G. Komen’s life-saving work.”

“Breast cancer is a leading cause of death among African American women! My goal is to change that,” added Monica. “My life and loved ones have been directly impacted by this disease and I want us all to live in a world without breast cancer. Let’s make pink just another color.”

“As a younger woman, I know that breast cancer can still be a possibility,” said Jordin Sparks. “Through all of us working together, we can change the future so that younger generations never have to face breast cancer. This song paints a vision of when that day comes.”

“The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment, it is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” added Rita Wilson. “That’s what I love about the song.”

“After performing at the Opry Goes Pink last year, I’m thrilled to be supporting Susan G. Komen again this year in a very big way,” said Sara Evans. “There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters.”

The song is written by Erin Kinsey, Jodi Marr and Victoria Shaw, produced by Victoria Shaw, distributed by Brighter Day Records and available digitally everywhere. Listen and learn more now.

Komen noted that due to disruptions in health care services and the financial impact caused by the pandemic, Komen’s help is needed now more than ever. As breast cancer patients’ trusted partner, Komen provides support through services such as a free Breast Care Helpline, which provides emotional support in addition to guidance to national and local resources. Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program helps pay for expenses that may serve as a financial barrier to receiving the care patients need to live longer, better lives. And through a combination of research, community health programs and advocacy, Komen is working to support those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

“In a single moment, a person’s life changes forever – there is life before breast cancer, and life after,” noted Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “We are extremely honored that these powerful women have leant their time and talents to help us advance our mission and give a moment of hope to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, we will save lives and get closer to a world without breast cancer.”

PINK is distributed by Brighter Day Records. Dolly Parton appears courtesy of Butterfly Records. Monica appears courtesy of MonDeenise Music. Jordin Sparks appears courtesy of Disrupt Group. Sara Evans appears courtesy of Born To Fly Records. And Rita Wilson appears courtesy of Sing It Loud Records.

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. Komen advocates for patients, drives research breakthroughs, improves access to high-quality care, offers direct patient support and empowers people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.