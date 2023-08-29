MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice wants to hear from you if you have had any experiences with Memphis Police.

This is related to their investigation into the police department regarding whether officers use unlawful force, discriminatory policing or unlawful stops, searches and arrests.

You can talk with members of the DOJ on Tuesday at the North Branch Library from 11:30 until 1:30.

Wednesday, there will be a public community meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 at the National Civil Rights Museum. Thursday it will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Mississippi Boulevard Church.