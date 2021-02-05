Dogs rescued from Memphis area in this year’s Puppy Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Four dogs rescued from the Mid-South are among 70 that will take part in some “ruff” play ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Tank, Cosmo, and brothers Vinnie and Jiffy will be competing in the 2021 Puppy Bowl that airs at 2 p.m on the Animal Planet and will stream on Discovery+.

Tank

All four pups were rescued by Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, based in Horn Lake, Mississippi and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“Their goal is to help highlight different rescues,” said Corinne Fisher with Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Cosmo

In fact, puppies from 22 different rescues will compete on “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff” for the “Lombarky” trophy.

During the competition, the puppy players will drag toys across the end zones of a miniature football field.

Vinnie

The Puppy Bowl was filmed back in October and, due to COVID restrictions, only rescue groups from the Northeast were allowed to participate, which included Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue.

“We really see that Tank and Vinnie are the ones that are most going to be on air, because they were much more interactive during playtime, where the others two were a little more scared,” said Fisher.

Jiffy

Charlie’s Crusaders works with rescue groups in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas to get strays off the streets and out of kill shelters, and said most of their dogs come from the Memphis area.

Last year, they helped more than 700 dogs find forever homes in the Northeast and expect to rescue even more dogs this year. The group is thrilled about the Puppy Bowl exposure.

“For being a rescue down South that a lot of people have really not heard of up here, and then have this opportunity, it’s really wonderful to spread the word about the need down South and continue the work we are doing,” said Fisher.

Jersey Girl

Tank, Jiffy, Vinnie and Cosmo have all been adopted, but 11 dogs still looking for homes will be highlighted during Sunday’s broadcast, including a pitt bull mix named Jersey Girl from Memphis.

For more on Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue click here.