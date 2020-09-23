Dog rescued from U.S. 84 bridge over Mississippi River

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Rescuers saved a dog that was stuck on the U.S. 84 bridge over the Mississippi River between Natchez, Mississippi, and Vidalia, Louisiana. The incident happened on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

According to officials, Stantec Bridge Inspector Craig Jenkins noticed a stranded hound dog on an adjacent bridge structure beneath the bridge deck. Ryan Nataluk, lead climber and rescue technician for Stantec, called police for assistance, and he climbed to the dog.

After checking it for injuries, Nataluk fashioned a makeshift harness out of rope and helped lift the dog to safety. A Natchez police officer took the dog for evaluation.

There’s no word on the dog’s condition at this time.



Courtesy: Stantec

Courtesy: Stantec



