Dog rescued by Bartlett officer, reunited with family six years after he disappeared

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Bartlett woman was reunited with her dog six years after he disappeared thanks to a police officer and the local shelter.

The Bartlett Police Department shared the sweet story on their Facebook page Friday. According to the department, Officer Rodriguez was in the area of Alturia and Stage Road on April 20, when he saw a small dog running across the road.

Not wanting the little guy to get hurt, he coaxed the animal into his patrol vehicle and took him to the animal shelter. Luckily, the dog was microchipped, making it easy for the shelter to contact the owner.

Making this story even more special, the little dog had been missing for six years.

“The shelter said when the owner came to claim her dog, she just cried and cried happy tears,” the department posted on social media. “She was so glad to see him again. It is truly a miracle he is back home.”