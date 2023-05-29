KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knoxville RV fire killed a dog and left one person injured on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire department posted on Twitter about the fire on Woodbine Avenue around 11:30 a.m. They posted an image of what appeared to be a column of black smoke rising in the distance.

The photo of smoke was posted by the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks told WATE that two men were tinkering with the engine of a motorhome when it caught on fire. One man sustained minor burns but declined to go to the hospital after being assessed by emergency responders.

A dog was also found dead inside of the RV.

The motorhome was destroyed by the fire, Wilbanks said.