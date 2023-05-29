KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knoxville RV fire killed a dog and left one person injured on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
The fire department posted on Twitter about the fire on Woodbine Avenue around 11:30 a.m. They posted an image of what appeared to be a column of black smoke rising in the distance.
Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks told WATE that two men were tinkering with the engine of a motorhome when it caught on fire. One man sustained minor burns but declined to go to the hospital after being assessed by emergency responders.
A dog was also found dead inside of the RV.
The motorhome was destroyed by the fire, Wilbanks said.