Does It Work: The Zyliss Twist & Scoop Grapefruit Tool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grapefruits are one of the healthiest citrus fruits you can eat. That is because they're rich in nutrients, antioxidants and fiber. But slicing them into bite size pieces and removing them without leaving a lot behind can get a bit frustrating.



Hopefully the The Zyliss Twist & Scoop Grapefruit Tool can help. Purchased off Amazon for $13.69, it has a curved stainless steel blade and a built in corer.



All you have to do is slice the grapefruit in half, and then twist and core the middle before spooning out the grapefruit.

Corie followed the instructions.



“Oh. Well that was really easy. Look at that.”

She then flipped the grapefruit back over and locked the corer back into the tool and started scooping out the segments from the grapefruit.



“It really is that easy.”

She was able to scoop out bite size pieces in seconds just as they claimed. The tool came very close to the skin, so she didn’t waste any segments of the grapefruit.

Zyliss Twist & Scoop Grapefruit Tool, passed the Does It Work test.