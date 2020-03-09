Does It Work: The Zyliss Peach Slicer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peaches are good for digestion, they can boost your immune system and help you skin stay hydrated, but slicing them can get tricky.

Purchased off Amazon for $17.84, the Zyliss Peach Slicer has serrated blades, a no mess bottom tray to catch the juice and it slices the peach into 12 segments.

WREG's Corie Ventura out it to the Does It Work test!

All she had to do was place the peach on a tray, line up the blades and give it a quick push. As promised, it produced 12 perfectly sliced peaches.

Zyliss Peach Slicer, you passed the Does It Work test.