Does It Work: The Paper Clinch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What if you never have to buy staples ever again? The Paper Clinch claims to be a staple free stapler.

Purchased off Amazon for $9.97, the Paper Clinch creates tabs that interlock the pages to keep papers together.

WREG's Corie Ventura gathered five pages and tried it out. It instantly interlocked all five pages. We must note though that it does create a bigger puncture hole than regular staple.

It even held up to seven pages before it couldn't hold together any more pages.

Paper Clinch, you passed the Does It Work test.

