Does It Work: que Collapsible Water Bottle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Americans throw away about 35 billion plastic bottles every year. Let's become part of the solution to plastic waste instead of adding to the problem.

The que is a collapsible reusable water bottle. Purchased off Amazon for $25.95, this 20 ounce bottle is BPA and 100 percent plastic free. It's made of silicone and comes with a stateliness steel cap.

The mouth of the water bottle was wide enough to place ice cubes in it and held 20 ounces as promised. It also didn't leak when turned upside down.

WREG's Corie Ventura then took the water bottle along for a walk to see how it handled. She dropped it to see how durable it is and it didn't scuff, puncture or leak.

"Water tastes great. Doesn't have any odd smell or taste to it."

It was easy to tote around while walking and fit perfectly in a small bag when collapsed.

"I love that it collapses. It truly does save space. Does not leak. Its perfect for travel and on the go."

It passed the Does It Work test!