Does It Work: Chef’n Strawberry Slicester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strawberries are a heart-shaped fruit that's packed with vitamin c, fiber and antioxidants. It's perfect for afternoon snacks, add to salads or dessert toppings.

That's where the Strawberry Slicester comes in. Purchased off Amazon for $14.95, it has stainless steel blades and is top rack dishwasher safe. It claims to slice whole strawberries with a quick squeeze of the handle.

The outside blades are dull , but the inside ones, very sharp. Corie Ventura carefully inserted the strawberry and squeezed the handle.

It worked perfectly!

Strawberry Slicester, you passed the Does It Work test!