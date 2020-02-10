Does It Work: Can- Do Compact Can Opener by Joseph Joseph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tired of the jagged edges every time you open a can of food by hand? Are you over trying to fish out the lid without slicing your fingers?

Hopefully, the Can- Do Compact Can Opener by Joseph Joseph can help.

Purchased off Amazon for $9,89, it boasts about its compact space-saving design. And has an easy press lid release button so you'll never have to touch the lid again.

WREG's Corie Ventura started off with a regular can of tomatoes. She still had to hand crank it, but it was very easy to twist.

Remember it said we would never have to touch the lid again? They were right. Corie pressed the button and it released the lid right into the trash can.

Plus, it barely took up any space in her kitchen drawer.

Can- Do Compact Can Opener by Joseph Joseph, you passed the Does It Work test.