Does It Work: Bed Head Wave Artist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want beach wavy hair but don't have time to hop on a plane? Bed Head Wave Artist claims to create deep waves in your hair quickly and easily.

Purchased off Amazon for $27.97, it had a deep wave barrel and heat up to 400 degrees.

WREG's Corie Ventura started off on the high setting and quickly realized the barrel was too hot. She reduced it to medium heat, but found that the waves weren't as pronounced as she anticipated.

She increased the heat back to the high setting and was pleasantly surprised.

"So it does like this crimping and it also does these waves. You can really see the waves! Look at that. That's awesome."

Bed Head Wave Artist, you passed the Does It Work test!