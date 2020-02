Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this week's Does It Work, WREG's Corie Ventura put the Bed Head Blowout to the test.

The company claims that the product will dry, straighten and give you max volume all in one easy-to-use tool.

Corie discovered the tool was pretty big but was lightweight too. The three speed and heat settings made it easy to get her hair dry in no time.

