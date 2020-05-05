Doctors urge people to seek out emergency care when necessary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors are asking people to not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from seeking out emergency medical care.

Emergency Room Physician Dr. Ray Walther says it could be the difference between life and death.

“I really think they’re just more afraid that if they go, maybe they’ll catch COVID-19 there as opposed to somewhere else,” Dr. Walther said.

Doctors say COVID-19 fears are keeping people from going to the emergency room when they need to.

“I’ve seen patients who have been reluctant to come in and their natural disease process has worsened as a result of not coming in a timely fashion,” Dr. Walther said.

According to doctors, go to the emergency room if you need to. Time is of the essence, especially for heart attacks or strokes.

“After four to six hours, really there’s a whole lot less we can do,” Dr. Walther said. “The disease may have taken its natural course which is a bad one usually.”

Hospitals are going the extra mile to ensure patient safety. They are requiring people, doctors and staff to wear masks, undergo COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks.

Medical professionals say staying home puts you at greater risk.

“Because of the safety precautions, I think we’re safer than just about any place you can be,” Dr. Walther said.

Methodist Hospital is offering a telehealth option for care if you want to screened that way initially.