Doctors, police say number of kids hurt, killed by gunfire rising

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police reported three teens were victims of gun violence over the weekend.

Doctors at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital said in the last six months more children are coming in with gunshot wounds, but the injuries are not just physical.

“I can sew up their wounds, but I can’t take away the emotional effect of having violence in your community and violence on yourself. When we see a child come in all of that floods in,” said Dr. Regan Williams, Le Bonheur trauma medical director.

So far this year Memphis Police say 26 children have died violently and of that number 20 were murdered, and eight of the murders remain unsolved.

MPD said there have been no arrests made in the three shooting incidents involving teens.

Thaddeus Holmes is a resident of South Memphis and said he has lived on James Street for more than a decade. His neighborhood became a crime scene when a teenager was shot and injured over the weekend.

Holmes said his community is generally quiet this weekend was not the norm.

“It’s normally pretty quiet. You know a normal community,” Holmes said. “Unfortunately, it happens. It’s going to take all of us together to cure the problem.”

Holmes said he believes the growing violence in the city of Memphis has a lot to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it has a lot to do with the pandemic. You know people are out of work. It’s frustrating when you can’t keep up your livelihood and take care of your family,” Holmes said.

At the same time, Holmes said people must take personal responsibility for their actions. He said regardless of what is going on, people must make better decisions.

“I think it starts with self. You can take it upon yourself to say I’m going to try to do the right thing and try to get people to come along with me that want to do the right thing. It all starts with self,” Holmes said.