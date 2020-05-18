District Attorney plans on filing charges in deadly Dyer County accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are releasing more information about a police chase that turned deadly early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the police department says an officer saw a caravan of cars speeding on U.S. 51 near Christie Street around 1 a.m.

The officer tried to pull over the leader, who was in an Infiniti, but the driver sped off.

DPD says the officer did not chase the car but the driver, later identified as Jeremy Grant, lost control of the car while swerving to avoid another car.

Tennessee State Highway Patrol says three people were ejected from the car when it flipped. A 22-year-old died at the scene while two others are in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.

The car flipped and landed on the side of Highway 51, near the Dyersburg Airport. Officials say no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Dyersburg police say around 20 people surrounded the crash site while the officer was waiting for back up, and people were yelling at the officer as he tried to aid the injured.

At that point, Dyersburg police said Grant got out of the Infiniti and tried to leave the scene in a truck. The officer had to hold Grant at gunpoint to keep him from leaving the scene.

“It was so late, it was dark. There’s no lights out here,” Betty Carraway said.

Carraway says the car landed in her front yard and she could see some lights.

“I knew there four ambulances,” Carraway said.

Authorities earlier said three people died, but later clarified that two remained on life support.

THP says the investigation is still underway and the District Attorney plans on filing charges against Grant, who is 18.

