Distant jurors to hear Mississippi police killing trial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Jurors will be chosen from northern Mississippi later this year and taken to the southern part of the state for the death penalty trial of a man charged with killing two police officers in 2018.

Marquis Flowers is now 28.

The Brookhaven officers, Cpl. Zach Moak and patrol officer James White, were shot to death while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.

A judge decided Thursday that jury selection will begin Nov. 8 in Lafayette County. The trial will happen in Pike County, just south of where the killings happened in Lincoln County.