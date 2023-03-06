MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for two people they said shot and robbed a man during a disagreement about car repairs.

The shooting happened last Tuesday in the 3000 block of Radford Road in Orange Mound.

The victim said he went to the address to discuss repairs to a vehicle he sold to someone who lives at the residence.

He said two men pulled up to the home in a white Chevy Trailblazer. The victim said after an argument about the auto repairs, one of the men in the Trailblazer pulled a gun on him and demanded money for the vehicle.

Radford Road robbery suspects

He said the same suspect hit him in the back of the head with the gun and fired the weapon, shooting him in the neck.

Police have not released the condition of the man who was shot or said how much money the robbers took from the victim.

One of the suspects was wearing ‘A King of Oneself’ t-shirt. The Trailblazer they arrived in had a Mississippi tag, a silver hood, and a silver front driver’s side fender.

Suspect’s vehicle

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.