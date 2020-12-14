Director of CDC to participate in UTHSC Zoom call on COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A head official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join a virtual conversation on the coronavirus with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Dr. Robert Redfield will host the discussion on Zoom about the pandemic and public health response to the coronavirus.

“This will be an opportunity for our campus and community to hear Dr. Redfield’s perspectives on COVID-19 — perspectives that will be directly applicable to health care providers, patients, businesses, and members of our community at large,” said Dr. Scott Strome with UTHSC.

The online event is open to the public and begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. If you would like to watch, click here. The passcode is 901901.