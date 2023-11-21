HOUSTON – The Memphis Grizzlies will see a very familiar face Wednesday night when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets, where it seems Dillon Brooks has not learned to stop talking.

Brooks calling out his former team in the lead up to the first of four meetings this year between the Grizzlies and Rockets.

Brooks, who has said he was made out to be the scapegoat for that first round loss to the Lakers last year, telling the Houston Chronicle that the Grizzlies have no swagger this year. But Brooks was not done, throwing more shade on the team he spent his first six seasons with by dropping this quote to the Chronicle, “It’s like the girlfriend that you used to have. You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone.”

“Interesting comment. I’ve been happily married for ten years with four beautiful kids, so I’ve got a beautiful marriage,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Obviously, he’s a heck of a player. He’s having a great start to the year. Really happy for his early season success.”

For his former teammates, this is all typical Dillon.

“It’s part of his game,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “He’s like a antagonizer or, I don’t even know what the word is. It’s part of his game.”

“We got to lace them up. We gotta go out there and hoop,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “At the end of the day, that’s really it.”

Tip time in Houston between the Grizzlies and Rockets is 7 pm.