MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in and around Dyer County, Tenn. woke up to unexpected rumbling on Tuesday morning after a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit the area.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 3:40 a.m. a few miles northwest of Newbern, Tenn. Residents would have experienced weak to light shaking associated with an earthquake.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Map provided by the US Geology Survey