Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies located a body overnight in the 7200 block of Easterly Lane in Southeast Shelby County overnight.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Once on the scene, our crews spotted what appeared to be a male victim slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

They also heard chatter over the scanners and several deputies drove away in a hurry. Sources told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson that the suspect may be on foot and that’s possibly who they were looking for.

This was just the latest in a series of a dozen shootings since Friday that left six people dead and eight hurt.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.