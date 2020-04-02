DeSoto County woman details coronavirus recovery, warns others to get tested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is on the mend after she was diagnosed with the potentially deadly coronavirus.

This woman, who did not feel comfortable being identified, detailed to WREG her tough road to recovery.

"I consider myself blessed, just looking at the TV and seeing it doesn't matter what age you are or what race you are," she said. "I'm more aware. I think that as Americans, we took life for granted, and I think as Americans, this is making us recognize we can be under attack and not even know it."

The 48-year-old DeSoto County woman said at one point her COVID-19 symptoms like vomiting, sore throat, abdominal pain and shortness of breath became so bad, she was forced to go to the emergency room at Baptist Hospital DeSoto.

Nearly two weeks after her official diagnosis, she said she feels 98% better.

She still has no idea how she contracted the virus. She's had no known contact with anyone with the virus and hasn't traveled to any of the hot spots like New York or Washington.

She has a message to others who might think they have the coronavirus.

"Testing is the most important thing," she said. "Getting the test early and then trying to work on yourself to get yourself better."

Her heart is now with the families hurting.

"I just want to send my condolences out to all the families who have lost a loved one in our country and just know that we are all in it together," she said.