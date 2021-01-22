Desoto County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert regarding fake detective

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert after several residents reported getting a fake call from someone claiming to be with the department.

According to authorities, the calls were made by someone claiming to be a Detective Novak. The caller requested money and told them he needs a DNA sample.

The sheriff’s office said there is no detective or employee by that name, and they would never call to request DNA or money.

If you receive a similiar call, authorities said to take down as much information about the individual as you can and report it immediately at (662) 469-8027.