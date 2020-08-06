DeSoto County Schools start date pushed back to August 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Schools officials say students will now begin attending classes on August 17.

Gov. Tate Reeves recommended Mississippi school districts delay the start of the academic year on August 4.

The State Board of Education voted to waive up to 10 school days during the 2020-2021 school year for school districts that delay their start dates.

The following changes have been made to the DeSoto County Schools calendar:

August 17 Students’ First Day

November 3 Staff Development Day (Originally a distance learning date)

January 4 Staff Development Day (Originally the students’ return date)

January 5 Students Return