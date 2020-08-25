DeSoto County school district reports 139 students under quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 140 students in DeSoto County, Mississippi schools were under quarantine during the week of Aug. 17-21, the school district reports.

Ten students and eight faculty members in DeSoto County Schools tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a report.

The largest number of students under quarantine was at Southaven High School, where 45 students were affected. The school reported two cases of COVID-19 among students.

COVID-19 cases were also reported at DeSoto Central Middle (1), Hernando High School (1), Oak Grove Central Elementary School (1), Lewisburg Middle School (2), Lewisburg Elementary (1) and Lewisburg Primary (2).

The 139 students under quarantine do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.

DeSoto County Schools reopened Aug. 17.