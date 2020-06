Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of Byhalia Road in DeSoto County is closed until further notice due to an accident.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Twitter account, the road is closed between White Oak and Tchulahoma road until further notice.

DESOTO SHERIFF: Byhalia Rd between White Oak & Tchulahoma is closed until further notice. Please use alternate route. — DeSoto Co Sheriff (@DCSDsocialmedia) June 21, 2020

WREG reached out to law enforcement and they confirm it is because of an accident.