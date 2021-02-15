Desoto County residents deal with freezing temps and inches of snow

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. – – Like other areas of the Mid South, the streets in Desoto County, Mississippi are blanketed with snow. That on top of freezing conditions has made travel dangerous.

“It’s still bad out here. Would I drive? No,” Jeff Young said, “If I didn’t have a four by four (truck) I sure wouldn’t.”

Thankfully, Young’s truck is well equipped to handle slick conditions. In fact, he says he helped a woman who stuck on a highway on ramp Monday.

“I said follow me because I got a four by four. So, I got the four by four and I just made a trail for them,” Young said, “So, anyways, they got to where they were going.”

Desoto County officials prefer people drive as little as possible. Officials declared a state of emergency Monday and asked everyone to stay home if they can.

Southaven resident Arthur McLaurin says he only came out to put gas in his truck in case he absolutely needs to get somewhere.

“You got to drive slow,” he said, “I know that some people are trying to zig zag if you will and have fun. That’s not a good thing to do. It’s best to just play it safe.”

Safety was at a premium Monday. Southaven police tell us they’ve responded to a number of accidents and stranded drivers. County emergency crews say they’ve salted and plowed roads but there’s a lot of ground to cover and it’s hard to keep up when there’s persistent snowfall.

“I’m sure they’re doing the best that they can but uh… If you drive down some of the streets they’re not the best streets at the moment and it is what it is,” McLaurin said.

Most businesses in the area were closed Monday, hoping street crews will make enough progress for them to open back up Tuesday.

As of 8:30pm, the 911 system in Desoto County was down. People can still call 911 but it will be routed to a neighboring call center. Those in that call center can then get in touch with first responders in Desoto but there could be slight delays in response times.