DeSoto County pushes back school start date; South Panola schools release plan

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools will return to class Monday, Aug. 10, four days later than previously announced, school leaders said Monday.

At the request of administrators, the district added two additional days for teachers to receive support on the new distance-learning system, Schoology.

DeSoto County students had been scheduled to return Aug. 6. The last day for students will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The district is giving parents the option to decide whether their child will attend school in-person classes or online. Parents will have until July 22 to opt out and enroll their child in online classes.

Face masks won’t be required for students or staff, although they are recommended.

Another Mississippi school district announced reopening plans Monday.

The South Panola School District will open schools Aug. 6, 2020 for students, with a traditional schedule. Teachers will return Aug. 3.

The district says distance learning will be available for students whose parents determine their child cannot resume face-to-face instruction. Parents must confirm their child’s learning option by July 24.

All South Panola students will be issued a Chromebook and a backpack for use at both home and school.

Students in Tate County, Mississippi are set to return Aug. 10. The district says classes will be in-person Mondays-Thursdays, with “teacher-facilitated at home learning” on Fridays.