Desoto County officials to give away 100k face masks Saturday

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Board of Supervisers will be giving away thousands of face masks this weekend at locations across the county.
Approximately 100,000 masks will be given away for free to Mississippi residents on Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 drive-thru locations.
Those wishing to get a mask will be asked to show a Mississippi ID and/or be in a vehicle with Mississippi tags.
Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department
3980 Malone Road, Nesbit
Eudora Volunteer Fire Department
9341 Hwy 304, Hernando
Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department
13701 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch
Love Volunteer Fire Department
7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando
Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department
3233 Nesbit Road, Nesbit
Walls Volunteer Fire Department
6085 Hwy 161, Walls
Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg/ACI Fire Depts.)
1755 Craft Road, Olive Branch
Horn Lake Intermediate School
6585 Horn Lake Road, Horn Lake
Hernando Fire Station #2
957 Hwy 51N, Hernando
DeSoto Central High School
2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven
Olive Branch High School
9366 E Sandidge Road, Olive Branch