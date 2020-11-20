Desoto County officials to give away 100k face masks Saturday

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Board of Supervisers will be giving away thousands of face masks this weekend at locations across the county.

Approximately 100,000 masks will be given away for free to Mississippi residents on Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 drive-thru locations.

Those wishing to get a mask will be asked to show a Mississippi ID and/or be in a vehicle with Mississippi tags.

Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department

3980 Malone Road, Nesbit

Eudora Volunteer Fire Department

9341 Hwy 304, Hernando

Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department

13701 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch

Love Volunteer Fire Department

7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando

Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department

3233 Nesbit Road, Nesbit

Walls Volunteer Fire Department

6085 Hwy 161, Walls

Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg/ACI Fire Depts.)

1755 Craft Road, Olive Branch

Horn Lake Intermediate School

6585 Horn Lake Road, Horn Lake

Hernando Fire Station #2

957 Hwy 51N, Hernando

DeSoto Central High School

2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven

Olive Branch High School

9366 E Sandidge Road, Olive Branch